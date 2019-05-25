Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
319 Sekitan Ave.
Addyston, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
319 Sekitan Ave.
Addyston, OH
Beulah Marcus Obituary
Beulah Marcus

Cincinnati - Beulah M. Marcus, wife of the late Samuel Marcus; mother of Dwight Marcus, Louisville, Ky., Mary Ann Johnson, Little Rock, AR., Sharon Marcus, Union, New Jersey; grandmother of Tamela D. Williams, Troy K. Butler, Jacqueline Box, Rhonda Butler, Shayna Marcus, Chris Butler; 23 great, six great-great grandchildren. Visitation, 9 to 10 a.m. Sat., June 1, 2019, First Missionary Baptist Church, 319 Sekitan Ave., Addyston. Eastern Star service, 10 a.m., followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Renfro Funeral Services entrusted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 25, 2019
