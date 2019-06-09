|
Beverly A. Busche
Green Township - (Nee Engel). Beloved wife of John B. 'Jack' Busche for 54 years. Loving mother of Teresa (John) Kraimer, Karen Busche and Vicky (David) Gunn. Devoted grandmother of Adam, Rachel Kraimer, Robby, Gretta and Jack Gunn. Dear sister of the late Lois Engel Doolittle. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 76 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd., on WEDNESDAY at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 or to the Gardner Family Center for Parkinson's Disease, C/O UC Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019