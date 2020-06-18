Beverly Clay
Cincinnati - Beverly Clay passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 79. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Natalie Allmond, Cynthia Fowler (Raymond Sr.), Diana Allmond, Arric A. Allmond, Miriam Allmond-Greenlea (Todd), Candace J. Scott (Byron); bonus son Scott Leonard; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church 26 W. North Bend Rd. Rev. Damon Lynch, Jr., Pastor. The family will receive friends from 9:30am until time of service 11am. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. www.donaldjordanmc.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.