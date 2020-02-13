Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH
Loveland - Beverly "Bobbie" Fuson of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Fuson, Sr. Loving mother of Bob (Felicia) Fuson, Mike (Jenifer) Fuson, Kim (Danny) Hardin, Troy (Aime) Fuson and Treasa (Tod) Jones, and the late Steve Fuson. Proud grandmother of of 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Richard Herthel and Scottie Griffin. Passed away February 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 PM. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
