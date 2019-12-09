|
Beverly Ihle
Whitewater Township - (nee Boldt) loving wife of Joseph W. Ihle, Sr., beloved mother of Joseph W. (Garnet) Ihle, Jr. & the late Tonya Ihle; daughter of the late Ray & Marie Boldt; sister to the late Raymond Boldt & aunt to numerous nieces & nephews. Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd., Harrison. Gathering of friends will occur from 10 am until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019