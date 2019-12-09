Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
10010 Carolina Trace Rd.
Harrison, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
10010 Carolina Trace Rd.
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Ihle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ihle

Add a Memory
Beverly Ihle Obituary
Beverly Ihle

Whitewater Township - (nee Boldt) loving wife of Joseph W. Ihle, Sr., beloved mother of Joseph W. (Garnet) Ihle, Jr. & the late Tonya Ihle; daughter of the late Ray & Marie Boldt; sister to the late Raymond Boldt & aunt to numerous nieces & nephews. Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd., Harrison. Gathering of friends will occur from 10 am until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -