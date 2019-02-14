Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Owensville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Distler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Lois Distler

Obituary Condolences

Beverly Lois Distler Obituary
Beverly Lois Distler

- - Distler, Beverly Lois, age 78 passed away on February 11, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Frank Distler, loving mother of Kathy (Steve) White, Frank (Wanda) Distler, Patty (Steve) King, Tim (Tracy) Distler, Dan (Patty) Distler, Chris (Missy) Distler, Tony (Tammy) Distler and was the proud grandmother of 30 and great grandmother of 20. Visitation, Sunday, 4:30-7:30 pm, at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory, Milford, with Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Monday, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Owensville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis School would be appreciated. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.