Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Sue Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Sue Jones Obituary
Beverly Sue Jones

Reading - Beverly Sue Jones (née Stamps), born March 18, 1937 went home to our Lord peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning November 28, 2019. She was married to her loving husband Durell for 64 years. Beverly was a loving mother to Kathy (Dennis) Cromer, William (Debbe) Jones, and Bruce (Kathy) Jones. She was a loving grandmother to David Hammond, Holly Jones, Michael Jones, the late Felicia Jones, Tara (Pat) Sand, and Gabrielle (Jason) Wolfe. A loving grandmother to Nathan Hammond, Hannah (Jorge) Reyes, Lexi Seifert, Annabel Sand, Cooper Sand, Charleigh Sand, Edward Jones, Wesley Wolfe, Ramsey Wolfe, and a great-great-grandmother to Jayce Reyes. Dear sister to the late Patsy Stamps. Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy in Reading, Ohio.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -