Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Erwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Erwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Erwin Obituary
Bill Erwin

Covington - Bill Erwin, 78, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY.

He was the former owner of Erwin's Meats and Catering in Covington, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Erwin; son Mark (Karen) Erwin of Independence KY; daughters Jill (Ray) Hensley of Latonia, KY, and Tiffany Ibarra of Covington, KY; daughter in law Betsy Erwin of Greenville, OH; brother Gene Erwin of Cincinnati, OH; sister Rose Smith of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren Joshua Erwin, Adam Erwin, Molly Erwin, Max Erwin, Zachary Stolz, Nathan Stolz, Cody Casebolt, Vincent Ibarra, Preston Ibarra, Alyssa New, Eric Carnes, Kayden Carnes; great-grandson Tanner Barrett. He is preceded in death by his sons, Steven Erwin and Bryan Carnes.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.