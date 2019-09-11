|
|
Bill Erwin
Covington - Bill Erwin, 78, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY.
He was the former owner of Erwin's Meats and Catering in Covington, KY.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Erwin; son Mark (Karen) Erwin of Independence KY; daughters Jill (Ray) Hensley of Latonia, KY, and Tiffany Ibarra of Covington, KY; daughter in law Betsy Erwin of Greenville, OH; brother Gene Erwin of Cincinnati, OH; sister Rose Smith of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren Joshua Erwin, Adam Erwin, Molly Erwin, Max Erwin, Zachary Stolz, Nathan Stolz, Cody Casebolt, Vincent Ibarra, Preston Ibarra, Alyssa New, Eric Carnes, Kayden Carnes; great-grandson Tanner Barrett. He is preceded in death by his sons, Steven Erwin and Bryan Carnes.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019