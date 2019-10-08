|
|
Bill Fee
Cincinnati - Bill Fee lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. He passed away on October 4th, 2019 from complications from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife and life mate Sally, to whom he had been married for 50 years, daughter Emily (Shawn)Martin, son Evan (Katia) Fee, three grandchildren - Karina Fee, Nicholas Fee, Henry Martin, brother Robert Fee, and in laws Richard / Carol Isphording, Steve / Jeanne Isphording and Sonnie Fee. Bill was born and raised in Cincinnati, graduating from Walnut Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati, with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in German Literature. He spent most of his professional career working for the E. W. Scripps Co. He started his career in broadcasting in 1978 at WCPO-TV as community affairs director, advanced as a sales account executive, promoted to sales manager, and served as Vice President and General Manager of WCPO-TV for 12 years, until he retired in 2011. Bill and Sally loved to travel, but Bill always loved Cincinnati first, and worked tirelessly as a community volunteer. Some of the organizations he served over the years include Cincinnati Public Radio (board chair), March of Dimes (city and state board chair), The Children's Home of Cincinnati (vice president), United Way, Executive Service Corps, Boy Scouts, and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters. Bill and Sally attended Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church for 40 years, where Bill served as a Stephen Minister and Usher, and Sally sings in the Cathedral Choir. Bill served in Vietnam in 1967 as a rifleman with the First Infantry Division, and in October 2015 published his first book - "Memoir of Vietnam - 1967." Bill loved the Lord, his country, his friends and cherished his family. He was surrounded by his family at the time of this death. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17th from 4-8pm at Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Memorial service will be held Friday, October 18th at 10am, Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, the Children's Home of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Public Radio, or the non-profit of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019