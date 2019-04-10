Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Feighery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Feighery Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Bill Feighery Sr. Obituary
Bill Feighery, Sr.

Villa Hills - William M. Feighery, Sr., "Bill", passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 62 at University Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved husband of Wendy Martin Feighery; cherished son of the late Jack and Ruth Feighery; devoted father of Michael (Katie) Feighery, Christopher (Karen Dameron) Feighery, and Jennifer (Chris Sims) Feighery; loving grandfather of Jack, Drew, Isaac, Noah, and Bryan; dear brother of Pat Feighery, Dave Feighery and Carol Jeffrey, best friend to George his favorite canine family member. Bill enjoyed cooking and spending time in his garden. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he cherished every moment with them. Bill was always helping others especially through his work as a peer support specialist at North Key and the MHA. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Linnemann Family Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, guests are encouraged to make donations either while at the services or privately to their choice of the following: Diocese Center for Children and Families, 75 Orphanage Rd. Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now