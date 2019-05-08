|
Billie "Chris" Hicks
Colerain Township - Billie "Chris" Hicks; Beloved wife of Henry "Bud" Hicks; Devoted mother of Robin Hicks and Christa Hicks; Dear grandmother of Patrick and Colleen Molloy; Passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 90; Visitation will be at White Oak Christian Church 3675 Blue Rock Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45247 on Saturday, May 18th from 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon; Chris has been a member of White Oak Christian Church for over 56 years; If so desired, remembrances may be sent to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 8, 2019