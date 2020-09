Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie Mae Burkart (Mays)



Villa Hills - Billie Mae Burkart (Mays) born April 4, 1930 died Sept 5, 2020 in Villa Hills, KY surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by husband, James A. Burkart, Parents, William & Mae Mays, Sisters, Mildred Taylor & Goldie Hunt. Survived by 4 children; son, Jeffrey, daughters, Jennifer Peterson, Jean Tringale, son, Jon.



22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sister, Lynn Hice, many nieces & nephews.









