Billy E. Trotter
Green Twp - Billy E. Trotter, 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside, June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine. He will be greatly missed by his children Chuck (Karen) Trotter, Mary (Bob) Brandstetter, Jeff Trotter, Karen (Chris) Stange, Joy (Tom) Taulbee, Susan (John) Jones, Tim (late Tracy) Trotter and Amy (Chris) Reddy. Doting Grandfather of 25. Great Grandfather of 31 and Great Great Grandfather of 1. For complete obituary please visit frederickfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
