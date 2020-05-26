Billy Hutchinson
Cleves - Korean War U.S. Army veteran beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hutton). Dear father of Brian and father in law of Nancy Hutchinson. Grandfather of Shanon Hutchinson and Melissa Chilman. Great-grandfather of Elizabeth Rozell. Passed away May 23, 2020. Age of 88. Services private. Neidhardminges.com
Cleves - Korean War U.S. Army veteran beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hutton). Dear father of Brian and father in law of Nancy Hutchinson. Grandfather of Shanon Hutchinson and Melissa Chilman. Great-grandfather of Elizabeth Rozell. Passed away May 23, 2020. Age of 88. Services private. Neidhardminges.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.