Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Billy Ray Montgomery Obituary
Billy Ray Montgomery

Norwood - Devoted husband of Vicki Montgomery (nee Hayden) for 47 years. Beloved father of Eric (Adrien), Billy Jr. and Jeffrey Montgomery. Cherished Papal of Hayden, Hudson, Halle, Tatiana, Samantha, Mike, Avery, Rob & Josie. Dear brother of Russ Montgomery. He also leaves behind the Hughes', West's, Brown's, Missy Leach & countless family members down home in Harlan Co., KY. Passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Age 71. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood on Saturday, December 7 from 10AM-12noon, with funeral services beginning at 12noon. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
