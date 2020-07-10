Bob Kerns
Madeira - Bob R., beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Raleigh) Kerns, adored and cherished father of Julie Garmendia, Rebecca (Dr. Doug) Weikert, Jerry Sharkey, Jr., and Kelly Sharkey (Mark) Biesenbender. Loving and devoted grandfather of Alex, Lily, and Olivia Garmendia; Robbie, Emmy, and Drew Weikert; Kierstin (Tyler) Miars, Schyler and Breckin Sharkey; and Shelby and Shea Madden. Great-grandfather to precious Addison Sharkey, Ridge and Crew Miars; Carter and Bryar Pommering, and Luke and Haydon Williams. Bob is the son of the late Floyd and Pauline (nee Combs) Kerns, of French Lick Indiana. He is also the caring brother of Sue (Clyde) Nicholson, Shirley (Harry Dale) Magner, Ed (Mary) Kerns and the late Richard (Sharon) Kerns, Sharon Peoples, Sandy (Terry) Heeke and Tami (Duane) Knies. Bob passed away on Thursday, July 9th at the age of 83, surrounded by his loving family. Friends are welcome to visit with his family on Monday, July 13th from 10AM until the time of the funeral service, 11AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236) Kenwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave. (45229), or online at CincinnatiChildrens.org
. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
.