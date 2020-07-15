Bob Ramsey
Montgomery - Beloved husband of the late Jean Ramsey (nee Schram). Dear brother of the late Patricia (Robert) McAllister. Loving uncle of John (Patsy) Schram, Michelle (Brian) Krinsky, Michael (Jana) McAllister, Debbie (Darrell) Henson, Diane (Kenneth) Shinkle, Mark Schram and David (Tina) Schram. Bob is also survived by many loving great nieces and nephews. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had a successful 40+ year career as an engineer and manager at General Electric. Bob was a generous sponsor of the Cincinnati Zoo, Shriner's Hospital for Children and Hillsdale College. Bob also established a college tuition trust fund which gave numerous family and friends the opportunity to achieve their educational goals. Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st from 11 am until Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Wildlife Rescue Association, 4525 State Rt. 131, PO Box 170, Fayetteville, OH 45118 or Save the Animals Foundation, 4011 Red Bank Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.mrfh.com