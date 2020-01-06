Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Parish,
Newport, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Schuchter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Schuchter

Add a Memory
Bob Schuchter Obituary
Bob Schuchter

Newport - Bob Schuchter, 79, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, January 4th at the Seasons of Alexandria, KY. He was a retired Mainetance Mechanic with HB Fuller Company and was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Kemper & Edna Kienzle. Bob is survived by his brother, Carl (Pat) Schuchter; sister, Susan (Mac) McIntosh and several nieces & nephews. Visitation 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Newport with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, all on Thursday, January 9th. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -