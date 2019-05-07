|
|
Bob "Smokey" Wheeler
Cincinnati - Bob "Smokey" Wheeler, beloved husband of Pat Wheeler (nee Hardewig) of 48 years. Loving father of Sherri Clark and Terri (George) Clark. Cherished grandfather of Hayden, Cole, and Mariah Clark, Courtney Clasgens, and Emili Clark. Dear brother-in-law of Joanne Curry. Loved uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Died Monday, May 6, 2019. Age 74. Visitation Fri. May 10th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247).www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 7 to May 8, 2019