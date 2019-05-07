Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Bob "Smokey" Wheeler

Obituary Condolences

Bob "Smokey" Wheeler Obituary
Bob "Smokey" Wheeler

Cincinnati - Bob "Smokey" Wheeler, beloved husband of Pat Wheeler (nee Hardewig) of 48 years. Loving father of Sherri Clark and Terri (George) Clark. Cherished grandfather of Hayden, Cole, and Mariah Clark, Courtney Clasgens, and Emili Clark. Dear brother-in-law of Joanne Curry. Loved uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Died Monday, May 6, 2019. Age 74. Visitation Fri. May 10th from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247).www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 7 to May 8, 2019
