Bobbie "Gail" Walkiewicz
Cincinnati - Bobbie 'Gail' Walkiewicz, 68, peacefully passed away Friday at Christ Hospital, surrounded by family, after a hard fought battle with COPD.
She was the former Gail Hughes, a native of Louisville, Kentucky. She was a successful business owner, and a trailblazer for women in her career, achieving success in upper management in the 70's and 80's in corporate America and later breaking barriers in a male-dominated appraisal industry, where she built a thriving appraisal business.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Walkiewicz; her parents, Bob and Toni Hughes; and sister, Brenda Rutledge. She is survived by her beloved partner of 34 years, Michael Behymer; her loving son, Sam Walkiewicz (Adele); and nephew, Craig Rutledge. She was also the incredibly proud grandmother of Abraham and Frank.
Anyone who ever met Gail knows that she was a force of nature - there's nobody you would rather have on your side than Gail. Fierce, fearless, tough, whip smart, while at the same time being doting and loving. The idiom "Broke the Mold" is thrown around too loosely, but for those of us that knew and loved Gail, we all know there is no one it was more aptly applied.
Per Gail's wishes there will only be a private ceremony for family. To offer your expressions of sympathy we encourage you to make a donation in Gail's honor. Donations of choice are: The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org
) and The American Melanoma Foundation (www.melanomafoundation.org
). Condolences to rohdefuneral.com
.