Bonita "Bonnie" Cates
Bonita "Bonnie" Cates

(nee Kramer) Beloved mother of Kenneth Cates, Steven (Brenda) Cates and Sherry Summitt, loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Sandy Bamberger, beloved wife of the late Emmett Williams. Passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, July 26th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 12PM until time of funeral blessing at 2PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
