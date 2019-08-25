Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Newtown, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Newtown, OH
Bonita M. "Bonnie" (Berter) Winters

Bonita M. "Bonnie" (Berter) Winters Obituary
Bonita M. "Bonnie" Winters (nee Berter) beloved wife of William M. "Bill" Winters, devoted mother of Jason W. Winters and Jill M. (Tim) Johnson. Dear sister of Linda, Gorman (Michele) and Lisa Berter, loving grandmother of Bailey, Madisen, Willie and Robin. Former mother-in-law of Amy Winters, also survived by several nieces and nephews. August 23, 2019, age 70 yrs, resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church in Newtown, OH on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 10:30am. Friends may visit at the Church on Thursday from 9:30am-10:30am. Memorials may be sent to UC Health Barrett Cancer Center. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
