Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Bonnie Howard
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Rd.
Evendale, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Rd.
Evendale, OH
Bonnie G. Howard


1928 - 2019
Bonnie G. Howard Obituary
Bonnie G. Howard

Blue Ash - Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Howard. Devoted mother of Donna S. (William R.) Gerrard and Brenda L. (Charles W.) Meece. Cherished grandmother of William M. Gerrard & family, Jason R. Gerrard & family, Joshua W. Meece & family, Bradley Meece & family, Jeffrey A. Gerrard & family and Todd Meece. Dear sister of Glenda Shipman. Departed on December 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.stroke.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
