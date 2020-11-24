1/
Bonnie J. Krieg
Green Township - Bonnie J. Krieg (Duty), age 86, passed away on November 20, 2020, in Green Township. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Donald C. Krieg. Devoted mother of Jeffery M. Krieg (Colleen), Brian P. Krieg (Lori), Donna R. Burke (Michael) and Matt C. Krieg (Beth).Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Timothy, Amy, and Eric; Andrew and Sarah; Robby, Melissa, Michelle, and Amanda; Ben and Elyse. Great Grandmother of Ever; Quinn and Ava; Miles; Isabella; Maclean; Mikayla; Keily and Sebastian and Skyler. Daughter of the late Carl and Maxi (Ramey) Duty. Dear sister of Frank, Kirby, Bernice Evans, and the late Albert (Junior), Don, Beatrice (Trent), Betty (Bush), Audra, Billy (Bonnie's twin) Kenny, Janie (Hampton), and Tony. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and community friends. Bonnie was a Cincinnati Bell Retiree. Private family services will be held at Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home with interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Bonnie. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
