|
|
Bonnie Lou Duncan Thomas
- - An angel ascended to Heaven on September 4, 2019 from Cold Spring, KY. She is survived by her three children, Robert Thomas (Laura) of Birmingham, AL; Barry Thomas (Janice Williams) of Acworth, GA and Beth Dearwester (Joe), Cincinnati, OH; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brother Douglas Duncan (Brenda) of Williamsburg, VA.
Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019