|
|
Bonnie Sue Steele
Goshen - Bonnie Sue (nee Mason) Steele of Goshen, OH. Born on September 8, 1946 in Covington, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of 36 years to Joe Steele. Loving mother of Kim Fite, Stacey (Jim) Spaeth, Joe (Kristi) Steele, Bill (Tori) Herrera, Chrissy Sawyer, Heather (Bart) Elkins and Sammy Joe (Amy) Steele. Caring grandmother of Kerrington Fite, Kirsten Sowers, Hunter Fite, Jessica Stevenson, Stephanie & Courtney Abbott, Kelsi, Brandi & Grant Steele, Mikaela & Tyler Herrera, Lilly Lee Sawyer, Jack, Addison & Brook Elkins, Preston & Macee Steele. Great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Floyd D. (Jeanne) Mason, Larry (Harriet) Mason, Garry (Linda) Mason and the late Harry Mason. Sister-in-law of Rhonda Mason. Cherished daughter of the late Floyd Elbert and Lillian Moore (nee Mullikin) Mason. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many many dear friends. Sue deeply loved and took pride in her family, community, friends, church and every student of Goshen Local Schools and Great Oaks Schools. She was a member of both Goshen and Great Oaks School Boards. Family and friends will be received from 3 PM - 8 PM on Friday, May 10 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Services will take place on Saturday, May 11, 10 AM at Goshen United Methodist Church, 6710 Goshen Rd., Goshen. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery, Milford, OH. Memorial donations may be made to the Sue Steele Warrior Scholarship Fund, c/o any Fifth Third Bank location.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 4, 2019