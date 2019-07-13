Services
Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist
3660 Washington Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Booker James Mallard


1927 - 2019
Booker James Mallard

Cincinnati - Booker James Mallard was born on November 21, 1927. He departed this life on July 6, 2019. Wake: 10:00 am. Funeral: 11:00 am at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3660 Washington Ave., Cinti., OH 45229. Burial will be at Vine Street Hill Cemetery, 3701 Vine St., Cinti., OH 45220. Flowers can go to Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Ave., Cinti., OH, 45206. Cards can be sent to 3939 Standish Ave., Cinti., OH 45213.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 13 to July 14, 2019
