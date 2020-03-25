Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Brad Love
West Chester - Loving husband of Jenni Love for 27 years. Devoted father of Claire Love and Ben Love. Dear brother of Mike Love, John (Jenny) Love and Joe (Bridget) Love. Cherished son of Harlie and Dottie Love. Nephew of Janie (Ernie) Skidmore. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 18, 2020 at the age of 60. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 Virus, services will be held later which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once the conditions are deemed safe. Memorial donations may be made in Brad's name to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
