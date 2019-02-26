Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2300 Robertson Ave
Norwood, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2300 Robertson Ave
Norwood, OH
Edgewood - Bradford Leininger, age 28, of Edgewood, KY passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Leininger (nee Koloc); parents, Martin and the late Jami Leininger; In laws, Cathy and Dan Koloc; siblings, Benjamin and Isabelle Leininger; grandparents, Howard Leininger and Jim and Kathy Thelen. Brad always enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved by everyone he met. He will be deeply missed. Visitation Wednesday, February 27th from 5:00 pm - 7:00

pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Catholic Burial 10:00 am Thursday, February 28th at Immaculate Conception Church 2300 Robertson Ave. Norwood, OH 45212 with a prayer service at 9:30 am. Interment Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
