Services
Shorten & Ryan Funeral Home-West Chester - West Chester
8791 Cincinnati-Dayton Road
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 779-2121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Vineyard Church
Tri-County, OH

1971 - 2019
Bradley Beckett Obituary
Bradley Beckett

West Chester - Bradley Thomas Beckett, born November 15, 1971, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019. Cherished son of Judy Beckett and the late William Beckett, dear brother of William Scott Beckett and Joseph David Beckett, and loving nephew of Shelley Smith, and "Dad" to Barney his beloved dog. Bradley will be deeply missed by his many friends, including The Rupp Farm Poker Players. A celebration of life will take place at Vineyard Church in Tri-County on March 16, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM. Donations may be made to the S.P.C.A or any animal rescue shelter. Condolences may be left at Shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
