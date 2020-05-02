Brenda Browne Greer
Brenda Browne Greer

Brenda Browne Greer beloved wife of Robert E. Greer, mother to Dannelle (Wayne) Speigel and, Allan (Jill) Greer, daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Browne, stepdaughter of the late Wilma Faye Browne, sister of Kathleen (Jim) Hoelscher, sister of the late JoEllen (Bob) Mahlenkamp, dear grandmother to Emma Greer (Ian) Hurley, Meredith Speigel, Rachel Speigel and step-grandmother to Jason (Mirriam) Speigel. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews and their families. Kindergarten teacher to thousands. Passed away April 24, 2020 at the age of 83. She will be missed more than words can express. A Celebration of Life will be held July 18, 2020 at her childhood home, the Browne House now the Anderson Historical Societys, Urban Garden. Details to follow. If desired, donations can be made to The Urban Garden in Brenda's honor: The Urban Garden c/o the Anderson Township Historical Society - 6550 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
