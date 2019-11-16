|
Brenda Glover
Cincinnati - Brenda L. Glover nee Ricotta, age 61, passed away on November 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 34 years to Hank Glover, loving mother of Jennifer (Chris) Meadows and Greg (Aura) Glover, proud nana of Logan and Ethan Meadows, dear sister of John (Debbie) Ricotta, Patti Walker, and Tom Ricotta. Preceded in death by parents John and Helen Ricotta. Celebration of life will be held at the Cincinnati Nature Center's, Krippendorf Lodge, 4949 Tealtown Rd. Milford, OH 45150, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM with family and friends gathering until 5PM, please think about your favorite memory of Brenda to share. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019