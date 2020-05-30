Brenda Sue Fehr
Brenda Sue Fehr

Fairfield, OH - Brenda S. Fehr (nee Westerbeck) Beloved wife of Donald C. Fehr, Sr. for 48 years. Dear mother of Donald C. (Faith) Fehr, Jr., Jeffrey (Jen) Fehr, Jennifer (Jason) Johnson and Rebecca (Jimmy Owens) Fehr. Loving grandmother of Nathan and Carson Fehr; Schyler and Kendahl Fehr, Anyah Johnson and great grandmother of Lacy Fehr. Daughter of the late Victor and Hester Westerbeck. Devoted sister of Gary (Lori) Westerbeck and Linda (Roger) Rook. Passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Age 65 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Wednesday June 3 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. A link to the live funeral webcast can be found on Brenda's obituary at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
