Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Wendy (Minges) Wyatt. Loving father of Shawn and Abby Wyatt. Devoted son of John and Karen Rigling. Dear brother of Brad Wyatt (Deidre Smith), John, Chris and Jeff Rigling. Son-in-law of Antoinette "Toni" (Palmire) Minges and the late William "Bill" Minges. Also survived by numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Suddenly, age 52 years. Visitation Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Monday, 11 am at St. Martin's Church (Cheviot). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for the benefit of Shawn and Abby, 3155 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Please make checks payable to Wendy Wyatt.
neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020