|
|
Brian Kinquist Cleary
Brian Kinquist Cleary, age 24, passed away suddenly on April 7 in San Francisco, California.
He is survived by his parents, Rob Cleary and Liz Lamar of Loveland, Ohio; brother Sam Cleary of San Francisco, CA; brother Joe Cleary of Denver, CO; a large extended family and contingency of friends across the country.
Brian was born on December 2, 1995 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 2014 graduate of Sycamore High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of Cincinnati. Brian recently relocated to San Francisco for work and to be close to the ocean.
Brian was a kind, soulful, funny young man who loved surfing, comedy, and soccer. Above all, Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog Milo. He lives on in our hearts and in the waves, laughter, and quiet moments shared between those he loved most.
Brian's choice to be an organ donor was honored by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center and Donor Network West. His light will continue to shine in those who received his gifts.
Plans for a celebration of Brian's life are on hold until the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order is lifted. In honor of Brian's love for the ocean and marine life, the family invites friends and family to make donations to WildAid's Marine Program in his name at: bit.ly/wildaid-brian
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020