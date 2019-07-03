Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
11144 Spinner Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Preston

Add a Memory
Brian Preston Obituary
Brian Preston

West Chester - Brian Paul Preston beloved husband of Tara Michelle Preston (nee Johnston), loving father of Kiley and Ella Preston, son of Gary and Carolyn Preston, brother of Lezah (Gloria Welch) Preston, son-in-law of Richard and Marty Johnston, brother-in-law of Mark (Sarah) Johnston, Craig Johnston and Lisa Johnston, uncle of Alex and Carter Johnston. Passed away, July 1, 2019, at the age of 43. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church 11144 Spinner Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45241 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now