Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wade Victor Jr.

Add a Memory
Brian Wade Victor Jr. Obituary
Brian Wade Victor, Jr

Cincinnati - Brian Wade Victor, Jr, 36, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. Brian was born to Brian Wade Victor, Sr and Cindy Cox, on April 26, 1983, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Taylor High School and worked in construction for various companies, including Ken Neyer Plumbing and Priority Installation. Brian is survived by his son Noah Ian Robert Rizzo Victor, parents Brian Wade Victor, Sr and Lisa (nee Moser) Victor, brother Justin Stith, grandparents Evelyn Carol (nee Huff) Victor of Greendale, IN and many extended relatives and friends, including Jim Young, Brian's sponsor. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Cox, grandfather James Ronald Victor, grandmother Frances Cox and uncle Mark Alan Victor. Memorial donations can be directed to the Center for Addiction Treatment at Catsober.org/donate or 830 Ezzard Charles Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45214. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -