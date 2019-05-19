|
|
Brighid C. Murphy
Nashville - Brighid C. Murphy, loving daughter of Kevin and Peggy (nee Strasser) Murphy. Beloved sister of Colin (Jenn) Murphy, and Brendan Murphy. Beloved granddaughter of Marie Strasser and the late Dr. Edward S. Strasser, and John Murphy and the late Jean Murphy. Died May 13, 2019 in Nashville, TN. Age 32. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brighid C. Murphy Scholarship Fund c/o The College of Pharmacy of Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Nashville, TN 37212. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019