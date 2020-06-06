Bruce J. "Skip" Amrein, Sr.
Bruce J. "Skip" Amrein, Sr., beloved husband of Donna Lee Amrein (nee Ellis) for 63 years, dear father of Sharon Schroeck (Tom) and Bruce Amrein, Jr.; grandfather of Brandon Amrein (Paula), John Schroeck, Bryan Amrein (Ashley), Michelle Bustle (Jacob), and Brittany Amrein; great-grandfather of Emilia Amrein, Audrielle Amrein and Brooks Bustle; brother of the late Irwin Amrein and Winifred Blackwell. Died Thursday, June 4, 2020, age 85 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Lakota Optimist Club. Skip spent his career at IBM and Enterprise Data Management. During retirement he worked at Home Depot in West Chester, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton Ohio, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.