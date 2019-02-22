|
|
Burnetta Price
Cincinnati - Price, Burnetta, Passed Monday, February 11, 2019 Age 61 years. Funeral Service on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lee Chapel AME Church, 2009 Pogue St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45209 . Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Lee Chapel AME Church. Burial at Walnut Hills Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019