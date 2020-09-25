Byron Edward Trapp, Sr.
Cincinnati - Byron Edward Trapp, Sr., passed away September 16, 2020. A private family service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Byron was born November 18, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. He attended the University of Dayton and later obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Mr. Trapp worked as a prosecuting attorney, in private practice and in banking. Byron was an accomplished tennis player, a long-term member of the Hyde Park Tennis Club and the Indoor Tennis Club, member of the USTA, and proud Coach of the United States Wheelchair Tennis Team, which competed successfully in multiple World Team Cup competitions across the world. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Louise and his sons, Byron Jr., Franklin, and Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Women Helping Women (https://www.womenhelpingwomen.org/
), an organization important to Byron and his family. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com