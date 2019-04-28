|
|
C. Nelson Melampy, M.D.
Lebanon - C. Nelson Melampy, M.D. died on April 17, 2019 at the Otterbein Senior Life center in Lebanon, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, and two sons, Larry and Michael. Nelson was born on May 23, 1921 in Mason, Ohio to Clarence and Nell Melampy. He graduated from Mason High School and Wilmington College before entering the Navy during World War II. After the war, he attended medical school at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and then returned to the Navy as a flight surgeon during the Korean War. He later completed a residency in anesthesia at the University of Iowa and practiced anesthesia in Dayton, Ohio and Ottumwa, Iowa before securing a fellowship in pediatric anesthesia at Philadelphia Children's Hospital. Upon completing the fellowship, he practiced pediatric anesthesia at Barney Children's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. In addition to medicine, Nelson pursued a lifelong interest in agriculture by moving back to his natal farm in 1969 where he and his first wife, Onda, lived until her death in 1996. In 1998 he married Lola Feick, who died in 2003; he married Dorothy Robinson in 2008. A memorial service will be conducted at the Otterbein Senior Life center in Lebanon, Ohio on August 4, 2019 at 3 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019