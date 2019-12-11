|
|
C. Roger Massa
Green Township - Massa, C. Roger, 86, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born in Cincinnati on November 12, 1933 and grew up in Westwood attending St. Catherine's Church. Roger is survived by his beloved wife Margie (Lutz) of 58 years. A proud parent to his three sons and their wives - Barry and Diane, Jay and Sheri, and Charles II and Colleen along with 10 wonderful grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Marie Massa, along with his 8 brothers and sisters: Rita Nevelle, Don, Bob, Art, Pat Reeves, Jerry, Jim, and Gordon. Survivor of the original family includes Jim's wife Eileen.
Roger served in the United States Army and after returning from the Korean War, he started pursuing his passion in life working in the automotive industry after many years with Bristol Myers. The automotive industry took them to Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Sarasota, Tampa, and back to the city he loved Cincinnati. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Captain at Milford Spiritual Retreat Center, and a man of high religious faith in the many Catholic churches he attended.
Visitation will be 9:00-10:00am on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am. His interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019