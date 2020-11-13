1/
Camilla M. Moore
1929 - 2020
Camilla M. Moore

Camilla Mae Moore (nee Schneider), devoted wife of the late William H. Moore. Beloved mother to William F. Moore (Olosmira), Edith Meaux (Charlie), Daniel Moore, Michael Moore (Donna), Mary A. Fisher (John), David Moore, (Jennifer) and the late Stephen Moore. Grandmother of 21, Great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of 3. Sister to Jerome Schneider, Victor Schneider (Patricia), and the late Raymond, Vernon and Gus Schneider. Passed away Nov. 9, 2020. Age 91. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 23rd at 10:00AM at St. James the Greater Church 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church of White Oak
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Rest in the hands of Lord, Mom, we will not forget you, love is all around. William, Olosmira, Alex Chris and Max.
William Moore
Son
