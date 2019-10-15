|
Camille C. Mercer
Loveland - Camille C. Mercer of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Yakimow and the late Paul Mercer. Loving mother of Susan (Gary) Brose, Candace (Donna) Yakimow, Stephen (Karin) Yakimow, and Kevin Yakimow. Proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dear sister of Colin St. Croix. Passed away October 11, 2019 at the age 86. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 18 at Traditions of Deerfield, 3455 Nantucket Circle, Loveland, OH 45140. Donation in memory of Camille may be directed to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019