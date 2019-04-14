|
Carey M. Pierson - Dolatowski
Cincinnati - Carey M. (Pierson) beloved wife of Aaron Dolatowski. Loving mother of Austin and the late Kyle and Bradley Sheets. Dear Daughter of Kenneth Pierson Sr. and The Late Mary Carol (Toon) and Daniel Schmidt. Daughter-in-law of Debbie and Wayne Dolatowski. Dearest Sister of Kenneth and Jaime (Roberts) Pierson and the late Kenneth Pierson Jr. Sister-in-law to Leonard & Jolene (Broas) Dolatwoski, Scott & Amber Dolatowski, and Wayne Dolatowski Jr. Survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Passed away on 4/3/19 at the age of 44. A Celebration of Life Memorial April 27 with service starting at 12:30 will be held at Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Rd. Mason, Ohio 45040. Memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or Crossroads Church Mason, 990 Reading Rd. Mason Ohio 45040 or crossroads.net/give
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019