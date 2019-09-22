Resources
More Obituaries for Carey Barnaclo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carey Michele Barnaclo


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carey Michele Barnaclo Obituary
Carey Michele Barnaclo

Cincinnati - Carey Michele Barnaclo, 31 years of age, passed away suddenly September 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Although Carey often struggled throughout her short life, her wit and humor would light up a room. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her beloved family: parents Laura Ryan and David Barnaclo, brothers Ross and John Barnaclo, grandparents Mary Ann Ryan, Harry and Reita Barnaclo, aunts and uncles Bill (Janet) Ryan, Patty (Wilhelm) Genn, Maria (David) Myron, Marty (Melissa) Ryan, Peggy (Mike) Akey, Annette Smith (Mike Hough), Doug (Becky) Barnaclo, and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William R. Ryan. A private funeral service was held September 16, 2019 at St. Gertrude Church in Madeira. Internment was at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. Memorials may be made to The Lindner Center for Hope, 1N5, One Mind or a . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.