Carey Michele Barnaclo
Cincinnati - Carey Michele Barnaclo, 31 years of age, passed away suddenly September 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Although Carey often struggled throughout her short life, her wit and humor would light up a room. She will be dearly missed by all. She is survived by her beloved family: parents Laura Ryan and David Barnaclo, brothers Ross and John Barnaclo, grandparents Mary Ann Ryan, Harry and Reita Barnaclo, aunts and uncles Bill (Janet) Ryan, Patty (Wilhelm) Genn, Maria (David) Myron, Marty (Melissa) Ryan, Peggy (Mike) Akey, Annette Smith (Mike Hough), Doug (Becky) Barnaclo, and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William R. Ryan. A private funeral service was held September 16, 2019 at St. Gertrude Church in Madeira. Internment was at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. Memorials may be made to The Lindner Center for Hope, 1N5, One Mind or a . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019