Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Carl Birkemeyer

Carl Birkemeyer Obituary
Carl Birkemeyer

Oxford - Carl E. Birkemeyer, son of the late Franklin Henry and Lucy Birkemeyer, dear brother of Arthur Birkemeyer and Betty Potts, loving uncle of Mark (Lori) Birkemeyer, Jenny Potts, Josh (Mandi) Birkemeyer and Niki Flynn. Passed away on December 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Monday, December 23rd from 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
