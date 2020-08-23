Carl Blanton
Monfort Heights - Carl Blanton, cherished husband of Monica Menges Blanton, loving father of Jeffrey (Lisa) Blanton, Jill (Ken) Matthews, Christopher (Lauren) Blanton and Nathan (Casie) Blanton, devoted grandfather of Hallie, Reagan, Aubrey, Alexander and Dominic "on the way", brother of Peggy Burris, Trish Pray, Arlis, David and Brenda Blanton. Vietnam Navy Veteran. Retired R. R. Donnelley Printing Pressman. Died, Saturday, August 22, 2020 age 75. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:30 AM, St Ignatius Church. Per Archdioceses regulations, social distancing is expected and masks are required. Private burial services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
