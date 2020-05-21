Carl Edward "Ed" Frey Jr.
1949 - 2020
Carl Edward "Ed" Frey, Jr.

Sharonville - Carl Edward "Ed" Frey, Jr. Beloved husband of Patricia Frey (nee Duermit) for 47 years. Devoted father of Carl Edward "Eddie" Frey III and Gregory "Greg" Edward Frey. Loved brother-in-law of Kim, Jenny, Walt, Eddie, Jeff and Curt. Son of the late Carl and Mary Frey. Ed was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1969 to 1972. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed sports, and spending time with his family. Ed passed away on Friday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a member of Sharonville Masonic Lodge #204, Sharonville VFW 4369 and the Sharonville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 27th from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45241. Social distancing and facemasks are recommended. Memorials may be directed to Sharonville United Methodist Church, 3751 Creek Road, Sharonville, Ohio 45241. Rest in Peace. We Love You. www.mrfh.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace.
Danny Centers
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Dear Pat, Eddie, and Greg,
I am saddened to learn on Ed's death -- so young! I will never forget our lunchroom discussions at Mount Notre Dame when you shared stories, Pat, of raising your much cherished sons! Be assured of my remembrance of Ed in my thoughts and prayers. His picture is exactly as I remember him. Wishing you freedom from fear and anxiety during this challenging time. As Christians, we know that our deceased loved ones rest at peace now in God's loving embrace. God bless you all!
Kathy Hipskind Maier
Kathleen Hipskind Maier
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Rest In Peace My Freind!
Doug McKinney
Coworker
